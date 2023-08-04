Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF Launch 2nd 'Ambassadors For Nature' Programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th August, 2023 (WAM) – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Emirates Nature-WWF are expanding on the success of their youth empowerment movement with the launch of the second edition of the Ambassadors for Nature Programme.

This youth-focused programme starts its second cohort at the most opportune time, as the UAE prepares to host the crucial COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year.

The nationwide search for youth changemakers calls upon individuals aged 18 to 35 to explore their passion for nature and unlock opportunities to develop new skills leading up to COP28 and beyond. The climate conference provides a global platform for the new Ambassadors for Nature to kickstart their leadership journey and share innovative solutions for climate and nature.

Ambassadors for Nature is part of the wider COP28 Youth Climate and Nature Series, which aims to ensure a legacy beyond COP28 that sees the wider community aware of and involved in large-scale conservation programmes.

Developed under the leadership of EAD in collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF, the youth and community engagement strategy was launched on World Environment Day and inspired thousands of participants to take action for nature through innovative programmes such as a mangrove-themed escape room.

The programme builds on youth's impact through various initiatives in previous years, such as the Reimagine Youth Circle Series of virtual majlis discussions with government leaders, academics, and experts, as well as the advocacy demonstrated by the first cohort of Ambassadors for Nature.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, "Collaboration is the key to success in environmental conservation. Innovative programmes like Ambassadors for Nature open doors for UAE youth and members of society who are keen to pursue their passion for nature but unsure of where to start and how they can ensure a meaningful impact."

"We envision a society filled with empowered youth who are well aware of the complex environmental challenges our planet faces and well-equipped to respond with a diverse portfolio of creative and innovative solutions," said Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF.

"Today's youth have demonstrated that they are passionate and capable of shaping an optimistic future.

To prepare young people to succeed as future leaders and Changemakers, EAD and Emirates Nature-WWF are organising a series of free e-learning and training sessions in which environmental experts will cover important topics around climate change and nature loss – two of the most pressing threats to people and planet. They will also have the chance to learn from the personal experiences of 'Youth Insiders' who are already working to advance green solutions in the UAE.

In addition to learning new skills, the youth will get the chance to connect with nature and experience conservation on the ground. Participants will have the opportunity to join exclusive field trips organised by conservation experts, including planting mangrove saplings to restore coastal wetlands, as well as the exciting Nature at Night excursion, where they will monitor the UAE's unique and diverse wildlife as citizen scientists.

All training sessions and field trips, accessible through the Connect with Nature app, are free-of-charge and will take place during July, August, and September 2023. It is not mandatory to attend these sessions to apply for the role of Ambassador of Nature – youth can demonstrate their knowledge and commitment to nature via other mechanisms outlined in the application process.

Applicants who are selected to become Ambassadors for Nature in 2023 will join an elite group of UAE youth leaders and changemakers in innovating solutions and ensuring the youth voice is heard by regional and global stakeholders. New ambassadors will undergo advanced training and gain access to mentorship and additional resources required to fulfil their vision for nature.

To apply for the esteemed and voluntary role of Ambassador for Nature, applicants must fulfil the following criteria by the end of October 2023: Be UAE citizens or residents between the ages of 18-35 at the time of application; Demonstrate prior engagement with nature by showcasing active participation and learning; Achieve a score of 75 per cent or above in an online assessment quiz; and submit a 1-minute video on what they hope to accomplish in this role and how they will inspire their communities to take action for nature.

