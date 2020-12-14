Environment and Protected Areas Authority announces that it welcomed almost 25,000 visitors over National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority has announced that it received 24,905 visitors to its sites between the 1st and 5th of December, over the occasion of the 49th National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

And they were distributed among the various centers of the Authority.

In cooperation with the Saned volunteer programme, visits were organised in the centres of the authority, the visitors' movement was organised to make sure that the precautionary measures were followed in each centre.

The statistics of the visitors to the authority’s centres were distributed during the vacation, as the total number of visitors to the Wasit Wetlands Centre reached 1,948 visitors; 6,606 visitors to Arabia’s Wildlife Centre; 476 visitors to the Kalba Birds of Prey Centre; 5,098 to the Sharjah Natural History and Botanical Museum; 709 visitors to the Buhais Geology Park; 6,382 visitors to the Children’s Farm; 2,547 to the Islamic Botanical Garden; 1,079 to the Al Hafaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre; and 33 visitors to the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre.

The Authority’s centres attract large numbers of visitors in general due to the various programmes, activities and events they run, as well as the education and Stunning nature that visitors can enjoy.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The Authority plays a major role in environmental awareness, through its centres, activities, and programmes. The Authority contributes to increasing the level of environmental awareness among residents, visitors, and all members of society. Our centres offer an enjoyable tourist attraction for adults and children alike, and is fast becoming a leading destination for ecotourism with tourists from around the world."

She explained that the authority and its centres have various targeted programmes suited to the different seasons of the year, as well as national events which contribute to increasing visitor demand. Visitors are provided with a unique scientific experience in various educational and entertainment complexes, through educational tours of the centres’ departments. These centres are distinctive scientific landmarks for residents and visitors and provide an opportunity to learn about natural sciences, such as desert ecology.