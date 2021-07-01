Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours winners of Sharjah Sustainability Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah announced the winners of the ninth edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award.

The awards were presented at a virtual ceremony because of COVID-19- related safety measures.

A total of 37 students in the school and university categories received the awards. This included 22 male and female students in the school category, and 15 male and female students in the university category.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, spoke at the virtual award ceremony, followed by a speech by the jury, and a documentary about the award. Some 123 public and private schools from across the UAE participated in the ‘school’ category. Environmental innovation, artificial intelligence, creative writing, sustainable environmental projects, and the production of an environmental short film were some of the domains that the students competed in.

In the ‘university’ category, there were 257 male and female students from various faculties and disciplines in the emirate. The domains included applied and evaluation scientific research, sustainable architectural design in buildings, and the design of an environmental model for sustainable environmental solutions to be applied and benefitted from, and a smart application of information on smartphones.

The research and projects presented were scrutinised in the following ways: The novelty of the idea, sustainability and efficiency in implementation, and the possibility of various relevant sectors benefitting from them.

During her speech at the awards ceremony, Al Suwaidi, said, "First, we want to congratulate the winners as the ninth edition of the sustainability awards was exceptional by all standards given the current circumstances due to COVID-19, but our students proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are up for the challenge, and are torch-bearers for future generations.

"

Al Suwaidi explained that the award aims to raise awareness and consolidate the importance of sustainable development in future generations. The award's vision is to create a sustainable environment while raising awareness about the importance of environmental preservation.

It also encourages healthy competition between the different schools and universities to innovate, search for, and implement sustainable solutions to pressing environmental problems.

In its ninth edition, the award’s terms, conditions and criteria were amended to match the precautionary measures being followed by schools due to the coronavirus.

Students participated in the virtual ceremony through an electronic link. The awards categories included the Outstanding Student’s Award in the field of electricity and water conservation, Outstanding Student’s Award for Environmental Innovation, Students Team Award, and the Outstanding School’s Award for the Best Environmental Initiative in Artificial Intelligence.

The following topics were chosen for the story and film awards respectively; the impact of a clean environment on health, and the impact of environmental protection from pollution on human life. The topics were chosen while keeping in mind the unusual conditions of the world due to the pandemic, and their effect on youth centres and the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah Centre.