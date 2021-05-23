Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches 'Sharjah Strandings Response Programme'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the launch of the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme to act as a monitoring, research, and wildlife rescue programme centred on the response to stranded marine animals.

The announcement coincides with World Turtle Day, which falls on the 23rd May every year.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, commented, "The Sharjah Strandings Response Programme is an integral part of EPAA’s plans. Through the examination of stranded marine reptiles, mammals, and sea birds, the programme aims to expand our existing knowledge on the biodiversity, ecology, and threats of marine fauna.

"In addition to working as a research and marine life-saving programme, the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme also acts as an environmental awareness and education campaign for the community."

The Authority seeks to achieve several objectives through this programme, by investigating and responding to marine reptiles, marine mammals and marine birds in a way that contributes to expanding current knowledge on biological diversity, the environment and marine animal threats.

This information will also support the development of environmental conservation measures and policies, in addition to educating the wider community on the importance of species conservation.

Al Suwaidi spoke of the design of the programme’s logo, adding that the colour blue is an integral aspect of the design due to its indication of marine life.

She pointed out that there will be an active presence of the programme on various platforms and social media channels run by the Authority, and continuous communication and interaction with the community will allow the public to learn about the programme and its objectives. The programme will also be presented in other various activities run and implemented by EPAA.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah seeks to protect the environment and its natural reserves, wildlife and their biodiversity through scientific studies and research.