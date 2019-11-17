Environment and Protected Areas Authority marks World Falconry Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, organised a programme for World Falconry Day at the Kalba Bird of Prey Centre on 17th November for the local community, which was held in cooperation with the Social Development Centre, Kalba’s Social Services Department, Kalba Ladies Club, the Falconers Club, the Kalba Art Centre and the EPAA’s branch in Kalba.

World Falconry Day is commemorated on 16th November each year.

"We are keen to celebrate events that help enhance the EPAA’s role and status, and the protection of the environment and conservation of biodiversity with a variety of programmes, activities and centres that play an important role in this regard. The celebration of World Falconry Day comes under this framework," said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the diverse and dynamic programme was well received. A forum, entitled, "My Good Bird", included a group of falconers, photographers and amateurs from the UAE.

Al Suwaidi drew attention to the importance of raising awareness about protecting falcons, birds of prey and migratory birds, and to the problems that threaten these birds and lead to them becoming extinct. There are efforts to establish protected areas within the habitats of birds, which is a positive trend. These birds fly across every continent and ocean. The protection of these birds and their habitats is as important to humans as it is to the birds, themselves.

The aim of the programme was to share information about falcons, to provide amateurs with an opportunity to participate and to highlight the role of the Kalba Centre.

The Kalba Bird of Prey Centre is home to more than 52 birds, including the griffon vulture, the golden eagle, the steppe eagle, the long-legged buzzard, the white owl, the snowy owl, the Egyptian vulture and the red-tailed hawk.