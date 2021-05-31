Environment and Protected Areas Authority prepares for 21st Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Supreme Organising Committee of the Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival has completed all preparations ahead of the 21st Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival.

Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), the festival will take place from 2nd-4th June, in partnership with several bodies, namely: Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Police General Command, Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, Emirates Environmental Group, Sharjah International Marine sports Club, Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Highlighting the environmental, tourism and cultural importance of the Sir Bu Nair reserve, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the High Organising Committee of Sir Bu Nair Festival and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said: "We attend the twenty-first edition of the Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival, under exceptional circumstances due to the new Coronavirus. The Supreme Committee and all teams have worked to provide the best atmosphere for the festival, putting extra measures in place to protect the health and safety of everyone. We have taken all the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to align with the guidelines and instructions announced by the UAE Government."

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pointed out that the festival follows the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Rule of Sharjah, in preserving the cultural and environmental heritage and rights for future generations. Highlighting the environmental, tourism and cultural importance of the Protected Area "Sir Bu Nair Island", he said: "We promote the importance of the island’s tourists, entertainment and ecotourism activities, educate the island’s pioneers about the significance of adhering to the legal regulations for preserving the island’s ecosystems, and motivate the island’s visitors to contribute to activating rational activities to preserve its biological diversity."

He pointed out that the festival, which targets all segments of society, boasts a variety of activities, events and dynamic and attractive programs to create awareness, knowledge and entertainment. He continued to stress the importance of highlighting the environmental, tourism and cultural value of the Sir Bu Nair reserve, and the need to consolidate the relationship of successive generations with their environment and heritage. This will continue to be an area of focus within the environmental awareness campaign, to preserve the environments of marine and coastal areas.

On her part, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said: "The twenty-first edition of the festival includes a varied package of activities and programs aimed at highlighting the spirit of the place and the beauty of nature associated with the heritage of Sir Bu Nair Island, especially as it is an environmental area of diversity, natural beauty and resources."

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, added: "We have a varied programme of events over the next three days. On the first day, the Commercial and Tourism Development Authority will accompany the guests and the media on a morning tour around the island, and EPAA will open the coral reef in the evening. "

And She continued: "As for the second day, the audience, guests and media will enjoy a in the evening, the festival opening in the presence of VIPs, where attendees will participate in the tug of war, the best Nahham competition, the heritage questions contest, and the search for Al-Dana competition. In addition to honoring the entities and institutions, while Folklore Troupe will remain present throughout the festival."

The Supreme Committee focused on the importance of precautionary measures before and during the festival. Pre-festival procedures include reducing the percentage of organizers from the committees by 50-60%, reducing the percentage of participants and contestants according to the capacity of the festival site to 50%, distributing sterilizers and masks in the location."

The festival has adhered to all health and safety measures, including social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, distribution of sanitizer across the site, with continuous sterilization, and an emergency clinic has been established.

Sir Bu Nair Island belongs to the emirate of Sharjah and it is distinguished by its sandy beaches and clear waters, and the richness of its coral and marine life. In 2000, the island was designated a protected area by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

The island is located 60 miles northwest of Sharjah and has an area of approximately 13 square kilometers. It has the advantage of being of international importance and was included in the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat due to its preservation of biodiversity. It was also included in the UNESCO preliminary list of World Heritage sites, due to its acceptance in a memorandum of understanding on the protection and management of marine turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.