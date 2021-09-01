Environment Business Majlis meets to scale up opportunities in food sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The Environment Business Majlis held a session dedicated to exploring viable opportunities with private sector partners related to the food and beverage sector, farming, agricultural technologies, and food safety and sustainability.

Hosted at the Capital Club Dubai, the meeting brought together stakeholders from the UAE’s food sector. These included KRISPR, an urban indoor vertical farming start-up, The Futurist Company, an agri-tech start-up, Trust with Trade Group, an international services, manufacturing, and trading company, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a regional innovator in sustainable agriculture, Caviarri, a provider of high-end caviar products, and SAP EMEA South, a leading software developer for the management of business processes.

The session aimed to address the challenges of food security through leveraging innovative technologies to revolutionise the food sector.

The meeting kicked off with opening remarks by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, followed by presentations from the stakeholders that highlighted the core operations of their businesses and potential areas of collaboration with the Majlis.

Dr Al Nuaimi said, "Given the UAE’s limited arable land and water shortage, developing new agricultural technologies that are sustainable as well as economically viable is the only way we can enhance the country’s food production and boost national food security.

At the same time, these innovations must address the critical water-energy-food nexus, reduce the carbon footprint of the agricultural sector, and optimise resource use."

Emphasising the important role of the private sector in strengthening the UAE’s food security, he added, "In addition to the government’s many past, present, and future initiatives, one fact is clear: The private sector is our long-standing partner in action. If we are to tackle food security challenges and deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we need everyone to come on board."

The minister noted that sustainable food systems support three of the SDGs – Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and Goal 13: Climate Action.

In conclusion, he said, "We are looking to build solid partnerships with prominent businesses that promote responsible agriculture investment, develop climate-smart farming technologies, run food waste reduction initiatives, and operate food safety and smart labs."

Established in 2016, the Environment Business Majlis serves as a platform to encourage private sector entities to invest in various environmental and economic domains and become dynamic contributors to the UAE’s sustainability agenda.