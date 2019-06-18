UrduPoint.com
Environment Ministry Holds Awareness Workshop As Ban On Shark Fishing Ends On 1st July

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

With the end of the ban period on shark fishing and trade approaching on 1st July 2019, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, hosted an awareness workshop on Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2019 regulating shark fishing and trade

Drawing the participation of representatives of the concerned authorities, the workshop introduced attendees to the two categories of sharks specified in the resolution. These include the 24 shark species listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, CITES, and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, CMS, that are subject to a permanent fishing ban, and the other shark species that may be seasonally fished from 1st July until the last day of February of the following year.

Topics included measures to take in case of catching a shark by accident during the ban period, specifications of approved shark-fishing gear, permitted fishing areas, and the illegal status of shark finning.

Furthermore, the workshop highlighted Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2012 regarding the application of administrative penalties on the violators of living aquatic resources and fisheries, which outlines the penalties for violators of the Ministerial Resolution No.

43 of 2019 regulating shark fishing and trade. These range from warnings and fines to suspensions and cancellations of boat licences, depending on the type and repetition of the violation.

Halima Al Jasmi, Head of the Fisheries Section at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The workshop is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of its resolutions and, ultimately, improve public compliance. Preserving sharks so that they can continue to play their instrumental role in the ecological balance is a priority for the UAE. To achieve this objective, we support global efforts to protect the species through upholding international agreements such as CITES and CMS."

There are currently 43 shark species in the UAE waters. As a result of illegal fishing and habitat degradation, most of these species are classified as vulnerable or endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, Red List.

