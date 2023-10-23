Open Menu

Environmental Media A Cornerstone Of More Sustainable World: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) Experts and specialists in the fields of the environment, sustainability, and the green economy have stressed the vital and influential role of the media in highlighting environmental issues and climate change, which have become some of the most significant global concerns in the modern age.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the experts and specialists stated that the Global Media Congress (GMC), which will take place from 14th to 16th November in Abu Dhabi, will focus on the environmental media and sustainability as its key themes, and will underscore the media’s significant role in promoting the culture of sustainability and environmentally-sound practices.

They further stressed that the media could increase public awareness and encourage authorities and the public to help protect the environment and combat climate change by disseminating information about environmental challenges and the potential effects of climate change, therefore increasing the public’s awareness of the importance of environmental conservation and motivating individuals to take personal actions to reduce their environmental impact.

The experts and specialists also pointed out that the media can be a powerful voice for advocating more effective measures in environmental conservation, as well as help encourage research and science to study the effects of climate change on the environment and develop green technologies.

Environment and green economy expert Mohamed Karam from InSinkErator highlighted the importance of the media in conveying knowledge and environmental awareness to the public, noting that the GMC's focus on environmental media and sustainability is a prime example of that.

He added that the media plays a crucial role in raising awareness about significant environmental challenges, the impact of human behaviours on the environment, and promoting environmentally friendly practices in all aspects of life.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), said that environmental awareness is a top priority, especially in terms of changing individuals' behaviours and their interactions with their environment.

She also pointed out that the environmental media plays a prominent role in this context through its various mediums, such as daily newspapers, general and specialist magazines, radio, television, and social media, which have a significant impact, especially on young people.

The environmental media can also help increase awareness of the effects of disasters, environmental incidents, and climate changes on social and economic conditions, making it a powerful tool for catalysing change in human behaviour and promoting environmentally and socially friendly practices, she added.

Sustainability expert Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co, affirmed the importance of the environmental media as an effective tool for addressing current environmental challenges, especially in maintaining and increasing awareness of the environment's importance through conveying knowledge.

Nader lauded the GMC’s focus on the environmental media, as it plays a crucial role in defining the importance of environmental protection and promoting new values related to its preservation.

Additionally, the media helps raise awareness among individuals and encourages them to abandon behaviours that are harmful to the environment and society while promoting eco-friendly programmes and initiatives, he added.

