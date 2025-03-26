Open Menu

Envoys From Muslim Council Of Elders Participate In Communal Iftar At Islamic Cultural Centre In Italy

Published March 26, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cultural Centre in Italy

LECCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders participated in a communal Iftar event at the Islamic Cultural Center in the city of Lecco, Italy.

The event was attended by the city's mayor, Mauro Gattinoni, Municipal Council Member Emanuele Manzoni, Deputy Governor Paola Cavalcanti, and the vice president of the archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Bartolo Oberti, along with various local officials, religious figures, and representatives from civil society organisations.

This gathering underscored the commitment to fostering values of coexistence and tolerance, aiming to strengthen bonds of human fraternity and enhance interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

The envoys from the Muslim Council of Elders highlighted that all religions and divine messages aim to bring happiness to humanity and promote values of justice, kindness, love, coexistence, and peace.

Participants warmly welcomed the envoys of the Muslim Council of Elders, praising the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in promoting and enhancing the values of dialogue, tolerance, citizenship, and peaceful coexistence.

They affirmed that the Muslim Council of Elders has successfully used its various initiatives and enlightened thinking to enhance dialogue, respect for diversity, acceptance of others, and the importance of coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures.

