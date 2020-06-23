EOS to invest AED200m in defence technologies in MENA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi-based EOS Advanced Technologies on Tuesday unveiled ambitious plans to invest AED200 million in the research and development, R&D, of next generation defence systems for the middle East and North Africa region throughout the year 2021.

During an interview via a video conference, AbdulRahman Abdullah Al Blooshi, CEO of EOS Advanced Technologies, said, "We are targeting new promising markets in this region with R&D projects as part of our US$1 billion global investments in the much-needed state-of-the-art defence technologies.

"We are also keen to attract talented young Emirati’s to assist them to develop their capabilities in R&D, and be a nucleus for the UAE’s future industry in this vital area," he said.

EOS recently successfully fired anti-tank missiles and a 30mm cannon from their R400S-Mk2 Remote Weapon Station, RWS, mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle. The firings, conducted at the Redstone Test Centre, Alabama, USA, were part of a R&D project involving EOS Defence Systems USA and the Javelin Joint Venture (a partnership of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin).

The team worked together to fully integrate the Javelin with EOS’ RWS within 10 months. At the shoot the US Army supplied the Javelin missiles and the Northrop Grumman M230LF Bushmaster gun.

Commenting on the firing exercise, retired Brigadier General Phil Coker, CEO of EOS Defence Systems USA, said, "This was an exceptional opportunity to fire one of the most lethal anti-tank missiles in the world in conjunction with a 30mm chain gun to validate that they are completely interoperable. The ability to effectively counter any maneuver threat on the modern battlefield is a significant advantage to an Army that has to deploy to any fight. At the same time, the capacity that the R400 offers to clearly identify friend-from-foe at the Javelin’s max range is an advantage that few other systems offer."

The EOS R400S-MK2 RWS is in full-rate production and is currently in use by six allied nations. Due to its light weight (less than 420kg), the system can be mounted on a broad range of fighting and support vehicles, both wheeled and tracked. Javelin was first deployed in 1996, and has been involved in more than 5,000 engagements by US and coalition forces