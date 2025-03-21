EP Backs New Financial Assistance For Egypt, Jordan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The EU Parliament’s International Trade Committee approved two proposals to offer Jordan and Egypt loans worth €500 million and €4 billion respectively.
The macro-financial assistance (MFA) for Egypt was approved by the International Trade Committee by 28 votes in favour, seven against and five abstentions. The MFA for Jordan was passed by 35 votes in favour, two against and three abstentions.
These loans are part of financial support packages concluded with EU partner countries struggling with financial, economic, societal challenges, to help with structural political and economic reforms.
Both reports will be put to a vote in Parliament’s April 2025 plenary session. Before the financial assistance can be disbursed, it will have to be adopted by both Parliament and Council.
Rapporteur Celine Imart (EPP, France), said: “The International Trade Committee’s backing for this EU loan reflects this Parliament’s high regard for Egypt as a partner country. By helping Egypt, we are also looking after EU interests in an unstable region. By endorsing this EU loan for Jordan, the Committee is helping to build our new partnership with the country, one that has recently been announced at the highest level. I am very pleased by this result.''
