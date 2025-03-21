Open Menu

EP Backs New Financial Assistance For Egypt, Jordan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:45 PM

EP backs new financial assistance for Egypt, Jordan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – The EU Parliament’s International Trade Committee approved two proposals to offer Jordan and Egypt loans worth €500 million and €4 billion respectively.

The macro-financial assistance (MFA) for Egypt was approved by the International Trade Committee by 28 votes in favour, seven against and five abstentions. The MFA for Jordan was passed by 35 votes in favour, two against and three abstentions.

These loans are part of financial support packages concluded with EU partner countries struggling with financial, economic, societal challenges, to help with structural political and economic reforms.

Both reports will be put to a vote in Parliament’s April 2025 plenary session. Before the financial assistance can be disbursed, it will have to be adopted by both Parliament and Council.

Rapporteur Celine Imart (EPP, France), said: “The International Trade Committee’s backing for this EU loan reflects this Parliament’s high regard for Egypt as a partner country. By helping Egypt, we are also looking after EU interests in an unstable region. By endorsing this EU loan for Jordan, the Committee is helping to build our new partnership with the country, one that has recently been announced at the highest level. I am very pleased by this result.''

Related Topics

Loan Parliament Egypt Vote France Brussels March April Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

31 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

46 minutes ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

2 hours ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

3 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East