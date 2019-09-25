EP wants internet firms to remove content promoting terrorism within an hour

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The European Parliament, EP, could soon start negotiations with EU countries on rules that could force internet companies to remove content promoting terrorism within an hour of being informed.

On 24th September, Parliament's civil liberties committee backed the position agreed by the European Parliament before May's European elections on new EU rules to tackle the dissemination of online content promoting terrorism and approved the mandate to begin discussions with EU ministers.

In a move aimed at combatting radicalisation online, the European Parliament wants internet companies to remove online content promoting terrorism within an hour of receiving an order from national authorities.

It is crucial to remove this content within hours of being published because of how fast it spreads. Companies that systematically and persistently fail to abide by the law could be fined up to 4 percent of their global turnover.

While Members of EP, MEPs, would like to boost public security, they are also keen to protect free speech and press freedom.