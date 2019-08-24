EPA forges ties at Beijing International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Members and publishers from the Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, have held a series of meetings while participating in the Beijing International Book Fair 2019. The meetings come in a bid to facilitate UAE publishers' entry into new markets.

The Beijing International Book Fair, which runs from 21st to 25th August, is an important publishing sector forum in Asia. It is also the largest literary event in China. Two EPA members, Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution and Dragon Publishing and Distribution, are currently showcasing their publications at the fair, as well as exploring opportunities to forge partnerships with global publishers.

A series of meetings were held at the EPA pavilion to explore new opportunities and consolidate strategic cooperation with Chinese publishers, besides signing new copyright and translation agreements.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Member of the board of EPA and the founder of Dragon Publishing and Distribution, launched four-book series by the publishing house, which specialises in translating books from Chinese to Arabic.

The books included a series of ten books about the history of China; a series of six books about the life of insects; a series of six fictional storybooks; and a series of two children massage guide books.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, underlined the association’s dedication to fulfilling its objectives that align with UAE’s national cultural project. He noted that EPA endeavoured to help Emirati publishers represent the UAE at regional and international cultural events, showcase Emirati books and boost cultural exchange.

"The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the world’s largest book fairs. Our participation in this event highlights our close relationship with China’s publishing sector, which has developed as a result of our previous visits and meetings, including EPA’s participation at the fair last year."

He went on to say that participating in the book fair is a step forward in bolstering ties between the UAE-China publishing markets, "given the growing trade and economic relations between the two countries over the last five years."

Founded in 2009, the EPA is dedicated to developing the publishing sector and representing the interests of professionals in the UAE and beyond. It promotes the UAE’s cultural achievements across the Arab world and globally. It also hosts, organises and takes part in regional and international conferences, exhibitions and book fairs.