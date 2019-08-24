UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Forges Ties At Beijing International Book Fair

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

EPA forges ties at Beijing International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Members and publishers from the Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, have held a series of meetings while participating in the Beijing International Book Fair 2019. The meetings come in a bid to facilitate UAE publishers' entry into new markets.

The Beijing International Book Fair, which runs from 21st to 25th August, is an important publishing sector forum in Asia. It is also the largest literary event in China. Two EPA members, Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution and Dragon Publishing and Distribution, are currently showcasing their publications at the fair, as well as exploring opportunities to forge partnerships with global publishers.

A series of meetings were held at the EPA pavilion to explore new opportunities and consolidate strategic cooperation with Chinese publishers, besides signing new copyright and translation agreements.

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Member of the board of EPA and the founder of Dragon Publishing and Distribution, launched four-book series by the publishing house, which specialises in translating books from Chinese to Arabic.

The books included a series of ten books about the history of China; a series of six books about the life of insects; a series of six fictional storybooks; and a series of two children massage guide books.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, underlined the association’s dedication to fulfilling its objectives that align with UAE’s national cultural project. He noted that EPA endeavoured to help Emirati publishers represent the UAE at regional and international cultural events, showcase Emirati books and boost cultural exchange.

"The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the world’s largest book fairs. Our participation in this event highlights our close relationship with China’s publishing sector, which has developed as a result of our previous visits and meetings, including EPA’s participation at the fair last year."

He went on to say that participating in the book fair is a step forward in bolstering ties between the UAE-China publishing markets, "given the growing trade and economic relations between the two countries over the last five years."

Founded in 2009, the EPA is dedicated to developing the publishing sector and representing the interests of professionals in the UAE and beyond. It promotes the UAE’s cultural achievements across the Arab world and globally. It also hosts, organises and takes part in regional and international conferences, exhibitions and book fairs.

Related Topics

World Exchange China UAE Guide Beijing August 2019 Market Event From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

UAE tops Arab world in GEMS Maturity Index

21 minutes ago

Soyuz MS-14 Docking Incident Poses No Threat to IS ..

19 minutes ago

Kuwait oil barrel at US$60.76

21 minutes ago

Possible Kurs Docking System Failure May Be Behind ..

19 minutes ago

Kashmiris want freedom at all costs: President Dr ..

22 minutes ago

5-year old child dies after falling into mainhole ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.