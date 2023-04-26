UrduPoint.com

EPA Holds Annual Meeting To Elect Board Members, Discuss Vision

Published April 26, 2023

EPA holds annual meeting to elect board members, discuss vision

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) held its annual General Assembly meeting on 26th April, marking the largest gathering of the EPA board and executive office for the year. This year’s event was particularly significant as it involved the voting and election of a new board.
The voting for the new board members resulted in the election of Abdullah Al-Kaabi from Dar Al-Ramsa Publishing House, Muhammad bin Dakhin from Dar Al-Takhayal Media, Amira Boukadra from Ghaf Publications for Book Trading, Fatima Al-Khatib from Dar Sidra Publishing Services, and Abdullah Al-Sharhan from Dar Ajyal Publishing.

The General Assembly serves as a platform for EPA members to present the new year’s plan and discuss the previous year’s report, most notably the hosting of the sixth edition of the Arab Publishers Conference, which witnessed the participation of more than 400 guests and a group of specialists to shed light on the challenges facing the publishing sector in the Arab world.

Distinguished representatives from the Ministry of Community Development attended the meeting and contributed valuable insights to the proceedings. Their expertise was especially vital in addressing critical agenda items, including approving the Board of Directors’ annual report and the current year’s programmes, activities, and budget plan.

Furthermore, the EPA’s bylaws were amended to reinforce the association’s role in serving its members and promoting the growth of the publishing industry. The attendees also discussed the EPA’s achievements from the previous year, which included noteworthy workshops, sessions, and participation in local and international exhibitions.

Rashid Mohammed Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: “The General Assembly is an important annual event for the EPA during which we review our accomplishments, set new goals, and elect a new board; this year’s meeting was particularly significant as we made key changes to our bylaws to bolster the association’s ability to serve its members better.”

The Emirates Publishers Association aims to achieve a qualitative leap in its activities, particularly in distributing and marketing books. Moreover, the association remains a key driving force in championing reading and literacy nationwide, firmly dedicated to instilling a passion for books and learning among all members of society. The association continues to play a vital role in promoting reading and literacy throughout the country, as it recognises the importance of fostering a love of books and learning for everyone.

