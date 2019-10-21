UrduPoint.com
EPA Networks With Publishers From Latin America And Malaysia At Frankfurt Int. Book Fair

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, participated in the 71st edition of the Frankfurt International Book Fair, held from 16th-20th October 2019, to enrich the publishing industry in the UAE and enable local publishers build strong business relations with their peers across the world.

Through its participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair, EPA sought to introduce German and international publishers to its pioneering projects and draw attention to the advances made in the UAE’s publishing sector as well as network with international publishers and publishing professionals.

Over a two-day period from 17th-18th October, EPA held several sessions on buying and selling of copyrights with 13 Malaysian and 5 Latin American publishing houses. The meetings focused on the importance of future collaboration in sharing expertise and best practices; discussed ways to boost more book deals and promote copyrights; and explored opportunities for UAE publishers to extend their reach regionally and globally.

According to Ali Bin Hatem, President of EPA, "This is an excellent platform for UAE publishers to collectively reinforce their standing as a key Arab publishing resource, build and strengthen professional relationships with international publishing institutions through joint ventures, foster cultural understanding with other nations, and support the publishing industry through knowledge sharing and business collaborations."

Bin Hatem pointed out that EPA is committed to advancing the role of Emirati publishers by facilitating meetings with their counterparts in regional and international book fairs to enrich their experience, promote their publications and develop their skills.

Several EPA representatives participated in meetings facilitated by the International Publishers Association, IPA. They also met with representatives of the Nielsen Group, a global measurement and data analytics company, to discuss the possibility of developing large-scale studies on the UAE publishing industry to optimise their business competencies. EPA members had previously met with Nielsen Group officials at other book fairs and at a workshop organised by Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, in June this year.

In a meeting with Publishing Perspectives, an online business news magazine that covers the trends, people, and companies shaping the global book industry, EPA showcased the spectacular growth of the publishing industry in the UAE and its relentless efforts to support Emirati publishers regionally and globally. It also outlined its participation in forthcoming international book fairs, publishing industry conferences, and allied events. EPA further discussed ways to facilitate mutual information and knowledge exchange with the magazine.

EPA representatives also met with a delegation from OverDrive, an American digital distributor of eBooks, audiobooks, music, and video titles, to discuss the reality of digital publishing and the possibility of organising a workshop for EPA members in this field.

Amongst the EPA members who participated in the Frankfurt International Book Fair under the association’s collective pavilion included Kalimat Group, Dar Al Thaqafa Publishing & Distribution, Dar Al-Falak Translation and Publishing, Dar Al Takhayul Publishing House and Liberty Publishing House.

