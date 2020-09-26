UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Reviews Publishers Selected By Their AED1 Million Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 million fund

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, has confirmed that 19 publishing houses of a total of 40 applicants selected by their AED 1 million Emirates Publishers Emergency Fund have already shared progress reports on ways they have utilised their AED356,551 allotment to revitalise their businesses impacted by the economic fallout of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

During the EPA’s seventh board member meeting which was held recently, the association also shared that applications submitted by the remaining 21 publishers are currently under process.

EPA’s AED1 million Emirates Publishers Emergency Fund was launched in June to support EPA members whose businesses were disrupted in the wake of the pandemic.

The board meeting was attended by senior EPA officials including Ali Bin Hatem, President; Iman Ben Chaibah, Vice President; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director; Mohammed Bin Dakheen, Treasurer; Dr. Alyazia Khalifais, Board Member and Secretary; Abdullah Al Kaabi, Board Member, and other EPA members.

Among the key issues discussed during the meeting were the current publishing realities, strategies to overcome the crisis, and the development agenda to sustain the sector and its respective value chains.

Members and senior officials also discussed issues of copyright infringement and its impact on the book industry across the UAE.

EPA has also confirmed it will be participating in the 39th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, with the Manassah platform, which the entity launched last year to allow the EPA members to showcase their creative offerings at regional and international book fairs and cultural events.

Ali Bin Hatem, President of the EPA, stressed that the fund aligns with the EPA’s commitment to support publishers and leverage their businesses that have been impacted following the outbreak of COVID-19. He pointed out that the support will be in the interest of the publishing sector and will pave the way for the sustainability of publishers’ businesses.

He added, "EPA’s launch of the Emergency Fund in supporting Emirati publishers. Today, EPA is providing the beneficiaries with ample capital to achieve its twin objectives of extending support to publishers and revitalising the publishing industry."

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Rashid Progress UAE Dirham June Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

48 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

1 hour ago

VP briefed on strategy of Mohammed bin Rashid Spac ..

1 hour ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 26 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.