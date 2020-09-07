EPAA announces 1st successful captive breeding effort of Arabian Collared Kingfisher

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, recently concluded its annual census of the UAE’s only endemic Kingfisher sub-species which saw a slight increase in the numbers in the Alqurm Protected Area of Khor Kalba.

A total of 131 birds were counted in this year’s census, a slight increase from 125 the year before.

Scientists from the Authority have also for the first time successfully bred three birds in captivity from eggs collected during this year’s breeding season. A single egg was collected from five different nests and then hatched in incubators at the Kalba Bird of Prey Centre. This is considered the first successful effort of its kind internationally for the Sub Species.

This rare species of bird only lives in the Alqurm Protected Area in Khor Kalba. It is a recognised subspecies and is genetically different from other Collared Kingfishers in the rest of the world. The subspecies population is currently stable, but they still face the threats to their survival in the form of pollution, alien species and a very limited habitat range surrounded by human development.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The authority has all the required resources and expertise that helped carry out this study successfully.

The raised chicks of the Arabian Collared Kingfisher is being cared for by the dedicated team, at Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre. The UAE is home to a vast variety of species of birds and witnesses several birds migrate to the region all year round, especially from Europe, Asia and Africa."

"We pay great attention to studying this species, having started our maiden study back in 2014. Based on our observation, the number of birds born as a result of mating reached 125 in 2019, increasing this year to 131. Preserving their habitat could be a challenge as it usually involves protecting them from being destroyed and working constantly towards replenishing their food," she further added.

The annual census of the species takes place in June or July each year during the Kingfishers’ breeding season which is between April and August. The survey takes place during the breeding season as this is when the birds are most territorial and easy to spot. The census takes five days to complete.

Alqurm Protected Area in Khor Kalba boasts of large old-growth mangrove forests on the eastern coast, it is believed to be some of the oldest mangroves on the Arabian Peninsula.