EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – In a groundbreaking scientific achievement that reinforces the UAE’s and Sharjah’s leadership in environmental research and plant discovery programmes, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the successful discovery of three plant species recorded for the first time in the UAE by a team of field researchers from the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium.

The newly recorded species include Dactyloctenium australe (Durban Crowfoot Grass), a notable addition to the UAE’s wild flora, along with two new varieties of Neurada procumbens, namely Neurada procumbens var. stellata and Neurada procumbens var. al-eisawii.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, emphasised that the discovery of three new recorded plant species for the first time in the UAE is a testament to the EPAA’s unwavering commitment to scientific research and biodiversity conservation.

She stated: "This milestone reflects our dedication to field research through the efforts of our specialized team at the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium, which stands as one of the most successful scientific research initiatives launched by the Government of Sharjah. The initiative is dedicated to preserving and protecting the Sharjah’s plant biodiversity, ensuring its sustainability for future generations."

She further highlighted that this discovery is the result of meticulous scientific exploration using advanced and innovative research techniques. The field team conducts regular expeditions to explore, collect, analyse, and document wild plant species and seed samples, reinforcing national efforts to protect biodiversity and address environmental challenges.

Al Suwaidi also pointed out that these newly recorded plant species, distinguished by their unique characteristics, open new avenues for future scientific studies on their ecological role within desert environments.

She emphasized that the discovery further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading center for environmental sustainability and ambitious scientific initiatives.

Expressing her appreciation for the dedication of the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium team, she stated: "Their ongoing efforts to explore the local environment not only expand our scientific knowledge of native plant species but also enhance research collaboration at both local and international levels. Through their work, we continue to document rare and previously unrecorded wild plants, contributing to global botanical research."

She reaffirmed EPAA’s commitment to sustainable strategies for conserving natural resources, with a strong focus on raising environmental awareness and fostering international collaboration to ensure a prosperous and ecologically balanced future. Additionally, EPAA remains dedicated to training and equipping national talents in field-based scientific research and practical applications.

It is worth noting that the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium, launched in 2018 in Al Dhaid, is a pioneering initiative aimed at preserving rare wild and desert plant species in the UAE. The Seed Bank plays a crucial role in developing a comprehensive database on plant biodiversity, contributing to the discovery and documentation of new plant species in the UAE for the first time.

Furthermore, the initiative actively publishes scientific research in international journals, playing a vital role in updating the Arabian Peninsula’s plant registry and the Red List of endangered plant species. Through its work, the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium continues to strengthen national efforts in preserving the UAE’s natural resources and fostering sustainable environmental conservation.