EPAA Begins Judging Process For Ninth Edition Of Sharjah Sustainability Award

Thu 29th April 2021

EPAA begins judging process for ninth edition of Sharjah Sustainability Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the commencement of the work of the jury for the ninth edition of the Sharjah Sustainability Award.

The committee has begun work on appraising projects in the domains of universities category award that include each of the design a model for sustainable environmental solutions domain, conduct scientific research to find a sustainable solution to pressing issues, and the sustainable architectural design in the built environment, smart application of information on smartphones, and green movie production. The number of participants from various universities and colleges in the emirates reached 257 students.

The Sharjah Sustainability Award also includes a category for government and private schools in the emirates, with 123 schools and educational centres participating in the 2020/2021 award.

The school category sees students cover the following areas: electricity and water rationalisation, sustainable applied environmental project, environmental innovator, environmental initiatives in artificial intelligence, creative writing for short stories, short environmental films, and the field of green school.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, commented, "The judging panel for the university category of the Sharjah Sustainability Award is made up of members with ample experience in arbitration, and different specialisations related to the fields of the award. The panel consists of academic staff from the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, Skyline University College, and the Union of Arab Photographers."

She continued, "The Sharjah Sustainability Award aims to engage and inspire the youth of Sharjah to develop their perceptions of projects, ideas, and independent activities to promote the principle of sustainability."

The Sharjah Sustainability Award aims to promote the concept of a sustainable green environment through engaging with school and university students to develop their perceptions to improve the environment and achieve a sustainable green planet.

