EPAA commences study on seagulls in Sir Bu Nair Island

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in cooperation with the Emirates Marine Environment Group, are conducting a scientific study on seagulls reportedly found on the Sir Bu Nair Island.

The study - expected to take place over a period of six months - will involve a group of environmental scientists analysing a group of seabirds locally known as "Umm Sunnain" referred to as one of the most interesting species, the authority said in a press release on Monday.

Scientists will study their mating and reproduction pattern and monitor their ability to adapt to the environment and surrounding conditions.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said that Umm Sunnain is the largest seabird found on the Sir Bu Nair Island. A large group of these species in particular are registered in the eastern part of the reserve, indicating the reserve’s favorable environment that makes it an ideal home for several varieties of birds, animals and rare plants.

The seagulls first began nesting earlier on 23rd March this year, laying hundreds of eggs forming over 200 nests till 5th April, and will continue until the end of the season.

This particular seabird is distinguished by its two large wings, hatches a large bulging bulb, and is unable to fly once out of the egg. The particular species back is covered with black feathers while its abdominal area is pure white.

Sir Bu Nuair Island Reserve is internationally acclaimed, and included in the International Convention on Wetlands "Ramsar", because of its diverse offerings. The Reserve is also listed on UNESCO’s preliminary listing of World Heritage sites, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the protection and management of marine turtles in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia.