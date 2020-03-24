UrduPoint.com
EPAA Finds Rare Orchid In Sharjah

Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

EPAA finds rare orchid in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, spotted an orchid (Epipactis veratrifolia), a rare flower that has never been seen before in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This discovery is a credit to EPAA's role, its efforts to preserve biodiversity and protect species from extinction and its wealth of experience in preserving and protecting the environment.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "EPAA’s specialised teams recorded the presence of the rare orchid, which will be added to EPAA’s list of rare and endangered species.

The Authority will strive to protect it from extinction."

Mrs Al Suwaidi explained that the orchid – a rare and beautiful flower – is a perennial plant with stems covered in delicate hair and spear-shaped changeably leaves . Located on pedicels, the green flowers with crimson edges have three petals and three sepals. Orchids bloom from February to April.

EPAA’s specialised teams will study the plant and explore the possibility of propagating it in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

