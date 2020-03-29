UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPAA Foils Attempt To Smuggle 146 Endangered Animals And Birds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered animals and birds

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, foiled an attempt by GCC nationals to smuggle 146 CITES-listed animals and birds of four species into the country without health certificates or import permits.

CITES is an international treaty that prohibits the trade of endangered animals. In cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Directorate and Al Madam Police Station, the operation took place close to the Sharjah border where the smugglers were apprehended.

Commenting on the operation's outcomes, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "In cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Directorate, the EPAA’s teams were able to foil the attempted smuggling of 146 animals and birds. This shows the extent of care and commitment observed by the teams, while working to preserve and protect endangered species and provide them with the best living conditions.

"

She added that 379 prohibited, predatory and dangerous animals were seized last year.

Al Suwaidi explained that the EPAA’s 27,000m2 shelter for predators at Desert Park is the first of its kind in the GCC. An important addition to Sharjah’s environmental efforts, it was designed to house predators and dangerous animals, in accordance with international standards.

The EPAA has a variety of plans, initiatives and strategies related to preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, she noted.

Al Suwaidi went on to highlight the importance of preserving and protecting wilderness areas, mountain ranges, marine areas and beaches, as well as protecting endangered animals and birds to ensure a sustainable environment for current and future generations.

Related Topics

Police Import Police Station Sharjah Border Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

32 minutes ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

32 minutes ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago

Philippines reports 343 coronavirus cases, 3 death ..

47 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 150 new COVID-19 cases; seven dea ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy urges residents to shop responsibly, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.