EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered animals and birds

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, foiled an attempt by GCC nationals to smuggle 146 CITES-listed animals and birds of four species into the country without health certificates or import permits.

CITES is an international treaty that prohibits the trade of endangered animals. In cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Directorate and Al Madam Police Station, the operation took place close to the Sharjah border where the smugglers were apprehended.

Commenting on the operation's outcomes, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "In cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Directorate, the EPAA’s teams were able to foil the attempted smuggling of 146 animals and birds. This shows the extent of care and commitment observed by the teams, while working to preserve and protect endangered species and provide them with the best living conditions.

"

She added that 379 prohibited, predatory and dangerous animals were seized last year.

Al Suwaidi explained that the EPAA’s 27,000m2 shelter for predators at Desert Park is the first of its kind in the GCC. An important addition to Sharjah’s environmental efforts, it was designed to house predators and dangerous animals, in accordance with international standards.

The EPAA has a variety of plans, initiatives and strategies related to preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, she noted.

Al Suwaidi went on to highlight the importance of preserving and protecting wilderness areas, mountain ranges, marine areas and beaches, as well as protecting endangered animals and birds to ensure a sustainable environment for current and future generations.