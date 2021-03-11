UrduPoint.com
EPAA In Sharjah Inaugurates Muslim Scientists Section 'Golden Stamps'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

EPAA in Sharjah inaugurates Muslim scientists section 'Golden Stamps'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah inaugurated the Muslim scientists’ section "Golden Stamps", in the Sharjah Natural History and Botanical Museum, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the museum, which was developed to promote Islamic scientists who excelled in botany.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, was present at the opening, in addition to the staff. The opening included the Natural History and Botanical Museum team reviewing an informative video about the museum, as well as a presentation of the development plans that the team seeks to implement during the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Suwaidi said, "The authority is keen to translate the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the world of the environment in a way that contributes to protecting and preserving biodiversity. Additionally, we are dedicated to highlighting the role and efforts of Muslim scientists throughout history in the world of plants, through initiatives such as the Islamic Garden and this new Golden Stamps section. We endeavour to show our appreciation for, and educate visitors to the museum on, the contribution to the development of contemporary science and technology in the Muslim world, as well as inspiring the youth."

She pointed out that the section begins with an introduction to the golden age of Muslims and their beneficial contributions to society and humanity as a whole, and then lists the Muslim scientists who have excelled in botany throughout history, with details on their most important achievements.

Following this, the section navigates the practical aspect of agriculture, the establishment of the art of pharmacy, and concludes with some of the herbs that Ibn Al-Bitar mentions in his book.

The idea of creating the section and making other development plans was based on a set of visions of the Ruler of Sharjah, which he stated upon the opening of the museum - namely that the museum communicate through modern methods to visitors which inspired the EPAA to open Golden Stamps.

The opening of the Muslim Scientists section was accompanied by the opening of a new educational and entertaining game "Test your knowledge", which was created in the museum. The game allows visitors to test their knowledge and what they have learnt from their visit to the museum. Targeting anyone age nine and over, up to 12 visitors can play at one time.

In addition, the Sharjah Natural History and Botanical Museum tells the story of plant life millions of years ago and includes ten exhibition halls detailing life on Earth since its inception. There are displays and collections of fossils, real meteors, mummified animals and an introduction to the desert ecosystem, in addition to a botanical garden that includes nearly 100 variations of native plant species.

