EPAA in Sharjah welcomes over 66,000 visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah welcomed 66,663 visitors to six of its centres during January and February 2021.

The numbers were broken down as follows: 2,500 visitors to the Wasit Wetland Centre; 1,925 visitors to the Kalba Bird of Prey Centre; 3,590 visitors to the Buhais Geology Park; 1003 visitors to the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre; 54,684 visitors to Sharjah Desert Park; and 2,961 visitors to the Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, said, "The Authority’s affiliated centres play a major part in environmental awareness, through their various activities and programs which contribute to educating residents, visitors, citizens, and all members of society. They also provide an enjoyable tourist and entertainment destination for both adults and children alike, falling into the framework of ecotourism which has seen a rise in popularity among tourists from around the world."

She explained that the Authority and its centres have various attractive and targeted programmes that contribute to increasing visitor turnout.

The Sharjah Desert Park, for example, which facilitates the preservation of animals which are indigenous to the region, has developed into a science, culture, and entertainment complex that contains several different centres for families.

Among the most important centres of the Authority are the Wasit Wetland Centre, the Kalba Bird of Prey Centre and the Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre. The learning centres provide visitors with a unique scientific experience, represented in educational and entertainment complexes. Visitors to the learning centres are given educational tours through entertaining means to get to know the centres’ various sections.

Buhais Geology Park aims to revive the ancient and rich geological history of Sharjah and introduce visitors to the geological history of the emirate. The Park is considered one of the pioneering projects in this field. The Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre is one of the most important specialised centres that displays wildlife images in a realistic, interactive manner, and provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about desert life and the wildlife that inhabits it.