EPAA issues 28 violations due to soil razing, damage vegetation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has issued 28 violations for razing soil, damaging vegetation, and cutting down perennial and non-perennial trees of national and environmental importance for the purpose of logging in wild areas.

The fines were issued during 2020, and each violation has resulted in a AED10,000 for the perpetrators.

In implementation of Executive Council Resolution No. 39 of 2016, regarding the prevention of environmental degradation, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority seeks to preserve the natural environment, and to sanction violators of this decision and sabotage and destroy natural resources.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said: "The issuing of these fines emphasise our position on violating the provisions that have been put in place to protect the environment. Harming these environments causes a deterioration of wild areas and negatively affects visitors.

She drew attention to the importance and necessity of continuing to work to protect local plants and trees from all tampering and sabotage, as they are considered a national wealth and treasure.

She emphasised that the EPAA works to preserve these plants by replanting them in their natural habitats, in addition to applying strict laws to preserve them.

The EPAA’s teams continue their work efficiently and are working to implement multiple campaigns throughout the year, including raising awareness on the importance of preserving the environment and intensifying their campaigns against wrongful practises which harm the environment.

The authority's efforts, agenda and strategy are based on the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in implementation of the directives of H.H. regarding the environment, its protection, conservation and sustainability, and the preservation of biological diversity.