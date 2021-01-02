UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPAA Issues 28 Violations Due To Soil Razing, Damage Vegetation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:30 PM

EPAA issues 28 violations due to soil razing, damage vegetation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has issued 28 violations for razing soil, damaging vegetation, and cutting down perennial and non-perennial trees of national and environmental importance for the purpose of logging in wild areas.

The fines were issued during 2020, and each violation has resulted in a AED10,000 for the perpetrators.

In implementation of Executive Council Resolution No. 39 of 2016, regarding the prevention of environmental degradation, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority seeks to preserve the natural environment, and to sanction violators of this decision and sabotage and destroy natural resources.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said: "The issuing of these fines emphasise our position on violating the provisions that have been put in place to protect the environment. Harming these environments causes a deterioration of wild areas and negatively affects visitors.

"

She drew attention to the importance and necessity of continuing to work to protect local plants and trees from all tampering and sabotage, as they are considered a national wealth and treasure.

She emphasised that the EPAA works to preserve these plants by replanting them in their natural habitats, in addition to applying strict laws to preserve them.

The EPAA’s teams continue their work efficiently and are working to implement multiple campaigns throughout the year, including raising awareness on the importance of preserving the environment and intensifying their campaigns against wrongful practises which harm the environment.

The authority's efforts, agenda and strategy are based on the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in implementation of the directives of H.H. regarding the environment, its protection, conservation and sustainability, and the preservation of biological diversity.

Related Topics

Resolution Sharjah 2016 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

10 minutes ago

NCPC reunifies 1,364 children in 3 years

10 minutes ago

UBG claims election result of FPCCI top slot rigge ..

10 minutes ago

Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus thir ..

10 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's Special Services Prevent Terrorist At ..

10 minutes ago

Tourism help promote positive image of Balochistan ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.