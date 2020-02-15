UrduPoint.com
EPAA Opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre Tomorrow

Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

EPAA opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, will on Sunday, open the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre to consolidate vital and pioneering educational eco-tourism projects in the Emirate.

EPAA works to boost awareness, preserve and protect the environment, conserve biodiversity and wildlife, and promote eco-tourism in the interest of sustainable development.

The innovative centre includes eight different halls which hold books for a browsing experience, poetry room, desert experience, beauty and animal experience, children’s workshop area, desert tents, Bedouin tent, herbs and plants, as the centre was designed to suit all ages through which it provides interesting and interactive technologies that makes the visit an unforgettable experience.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre is part of Sharjah's environmental strategy and plans to establish educational eco-tourism projects. It displays wildlife images in a realistic and interactive way, providing visitors with a wonderful opportunity to learn about life in the desert in departments such as how people lived in the desert and the Heritage District and the Poetry Room.

The Interactive Learning Zone for Children offers interactive workshops and helps children identify camels and other desert animals and insects."

Al Suwaidi added, "We have multiple environmental projects that are in the process of being implemented and completed after comprehensive studies and accurate assessments of the different species, including nature reserves and specialised centres. A part of this approach, the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre is in line with EPAA's plans and strategies, which are based on the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His thorough follow-up and continued patronage and support will continue to raise environmental awareness and enhance the preservation of the environment."

The EPAA strives to translate the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision for the environment and its preservation, whether it is an animal, plant, desert, mountain, marine or agricultural environment, in addition to preserving the Emirate’s biodiversity.

During a phone call to the Direct Line show on Sharjah Radio and Television in October 2019, Dr. Sheikh Sultan issued directives to appoint 32 employees to the Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre.

