UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPAA Organises Afforestation Campaign For Al Muntather Reserve

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:45 PM

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Muntather Reserve

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) organised an afforestation campaign in the Al Muntather Reserve, located in Al-Batayeh area, this morning.

The initiative targeted the Authority’s employees across all of its branches, as well as employees from government, private, and voluntary organisations, and was met with inordinate approval from all attendees.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The afforestation campaign for Al Muntather Reserve is an initiative aimed at embodying the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the preservation of wild areas and their biodiversity. The campaign set out to emphasise social responsibility in preserving these environments and encouraging local agriculture as a positive social and recreational activity."

She expressed her thanks and appreciation for EPAA’s efforts, along with the efforts of all institutions and authorities involved. These include Al Batayeh Municipality, Sharjah Police General Directorate, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Bee’ah environmental management company, and the Emirates Scouts Commission. She pointed out that campaigns such as these would not be possible without the collaboration of these strategic partners.

The campaign included several events and activities for all of the attendees, starting with registration and the distribution of ID cards. Participants then enjoyed the opportunity to plant Al Ghaf and Sedr seedlings in their allocated space located in the Al Muntather Reserve. Participants adhered to social distancing and wore masks and gloves.

The EPAA has previously organised many similar campaigns which promote the importance of environment and wilderness preservation, with a mission to instil an environmental culture among residents and citizens. Its efforts to do so is in line with its mission to contribute to protecting the environment, and initiatives such as today’s afforestation campaign fall in line with this.

Al Muntather Reserve, which was launched in 2007, is distinguished by its desert and the abundance of trees, pastures, and wild plants in it. The reserve is considered an ideal environment for birds and certain wild animals such as Arabian Oryx. The reserve is located on Sharjah Maleiha Road, and covers an area of nine square kilometres. It is home to over one and a quarter million Al Ghaf and Sedr trees and is considered an integrated reserve with its trees and wild plants.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Company Sharjah Road All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

1 hour ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.