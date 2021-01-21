EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Muntather Reserve

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) organised an afforestation campaign in the Al Muntather Reserve, located in Al-Batayeh area, this morning.

The initiative targeted the Authority’s employees across all of its branches, as well as employees from government, private, and voluntary organisations, and was met with inordinate approval from all attendees.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The afforestation campaign for Al Muntather Reserve is an initiative aimed at embodying the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the preservation of wild areas and their biodiversity. The campaign set out to emphasise social responsibility in preserving these environments and encouraging local agriculture as a positive social and recreational activity."

She expressed her thanks and appreciation for EPAA’s efforts, along with the efforts of all institutions and authorities involved. These include Al Batayeh Municipality, Sharjah Police General Directorate, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Bee’ah environmental management company, and the Emirates Scouts Commission. She pointed out that campaigns such as these would not be possible without the collaboration of these strategic partners.

The campaign included several events and activities for all of the attendees, starting with registration and the distribution of ID cards. Participants then enjoyed the opportunity to plant Al Ghaf and Sedr seedlings in their allocated space located in the Al Muntather Reserve. Participants adhered to social distancing and wore masks and gloves.

The EPAA has previously organised many similar campaigns which promote the importance of environment and wilderness preservation, with a mission to instil an environmental culture among residents and citizens. Its efforts to do so is in line with its mission to contribute to protecting the environment, and initiatives such as today’s afforestation campaign fall in line with this.

Al Muntather Reserve, which was launched in 2007, is distinguished by its desert and the abundance of trees, pastures, and wild plants in it. The reserve is considered an ideal environment for birds and certain wild animals such as Arabian Oryx. The reserve is located on Sharjah Maleiha Road, and covers an area of nine square kilometres. It is home to over one and a quarter million Al Ghaf and Sedr trees and is considered an integrated reserve with its trees and wild plants.