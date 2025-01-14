EPAA Plants 11,600 Mangrove Trees In Khor Kalba
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has completed a pioneering mangrove planting programme in AlQurm Protected Area, Khor Kalba, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability, combat climate change, and foster eco-friendly practices.
This initiative, implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Bee’ah, resulted in the planting of 11,600 mangrove seedlings over two weeks.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, commented, "The Mangrove Planting Program is an ambitious initiative that enhances Sharjah’s contributions to achieving the UAE’s strategic goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. It is also a crucial step toward supporting the UAE’s efforts in realising its Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. This programme exemplifies our commitment to environmental sustainability and our dedication to fostering governmental and community collaboration to combat climate change."
She added, “We are proud of our fruitful partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, which has made this environmental project a reality by planting 11,600 mangrove seedlings in AlQurm Protected Area. This initiative underscores our shared commitment to environmental sustainability. It demonstrates how collective efforts, ideas, and resources can protect our natural heritage for future generations.
Moreover, it aims to instil a positive environmental awareness within the community, encouraging individuals to recognise the importance of preserving our ecosystems.”
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi further emphasised that the programme is part of an integrated strategy to expand mangrove planting efforts across new areas in Sharjah. Continuous monitoring and care are prioritised to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of the planted mangroves. Additionally, AlQurm Protected Area remains a key hub for biodiversity conservation, environmental research, and the promotion of sustainable eco-tourism.
On a similar note, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, remarked, “Nature is our strongest ally in addressing the climate emergency. By protecting, enhancing, and restoring ecosystems like mangroves, we can significantly boost carbon absorption and mitigate climate change. Emirates Nature-WWF is proud of its long-standing partnership with EPAA. Together, through initiatives such as Priceless Planet by Mastercard, we have made strides in restoring mangroves in Khor Kalba. Our efforts align with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. As the project progresses, we continue to monitor the planted mangroves to ensure their health and effectiveness in performing their ecological role.”
