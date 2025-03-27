EPAA releases 46 seabirds as part of Sharjah Strandings Response Programme

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah recently released 46 rehabilitated seabirds back into their natural habitat at Al Hira Beach, as part of the ongoing efforts under the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme, launched in May 2021. This comprehensive environmental initiative aims to rescue and rehabilitate injured marine wildlife, monitor the health of marine ecosystems, and raise public awareness on the importance of conservation.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of EPAA, stated: “This release marks a culmination of the dedicated efforts made by EPAA’s specialized teams, who have successfully rescued more than 60 injured seabirds along Sharjah’s coasts since the beginning of this year. These birds were examined, treated, and rehabilitated by our veterinary team before being released back into their natural environment. Earlier in March, the EPAA also released nine rehabilitated seabirds along the eastern coast of Sharjah, reflecting the comprehensive and integrated scope of our conservation work across the emirate of Sharjah."

She further emphasised that the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme stands as one of the EPAA’s most significant environmental initiatives, reflecting its deep commitment to preserving wildlife and biodiversity in Sharjah. The program represents an advanced system focused on monitoring injured marine species, providing them with expert veterinary care, rehabilitating them, and releasing them in accordance with international best practices.

"The release of these rehabilitated seabirds is a direct result of the tireless efforts of our expert teams, and it reflects our strategic vision for a sustainable environment," Al Suwaidi added. “This programme reinforces Sharjah’s status as a leading regional hub for the protection and preservation of wildlife. We continue to expand our efforts by enhancing monitoring tools, supporting scientific research, and strengthening public awareness, positioning the EPAA as a reliable reference for environmental and wildlife data in the emirate of Sharjah.”

Through this programme, EPAA continues to implement extensive monitoring, research, and observation efforts across Sharjah’s coastlines. In parallel, the EPAA launches targeted awareness initiatives aimed at increasing public understanding of the importance of marine conservation and protecting the species that inhabit these ecosystems.

The Sharjah Strandings Response Programme is designed to deliver effective interventions in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine species—including marine reptiles, mammals, and seabirds—to ensure the preservation of a sustainable natural ecosystem in Sharjah. Additionally, the program includes the study of diseases and epidemics affecting marine life, analysis of causes of death, assessment of pollutant impact, and evaluation of potential risks to human health and regional food security.