EPAA reveals visual identity of Sharjah Safari

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah announced the visual identity of Sharjah Safari during a press conference organised yesterday morning at the headquarters of Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid city.

The safari is the largest in the world outside of Africa, incubating more than 120 species of animals that live in Africa, with the rarest of them being the black rhinoceros and more than 100,000 native and African trees, the most important of which are Acacia Torilis.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said, "With the approval of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Safari project, located within the Albridi Reserve in Al Dhaid, was the most important event in the authority's extended journey. Many years of work have gone into protecting the environment, preserving nature and ensuring the availability of resources for future generations, as national wealth and sustainable development.

She pointed out that the Sharjah safari will include 12 different environments that represent the life and terrain in Africa, the animals and birds that live in it, a section for giraffes, 15 of which were released in the wild to adapt to the safari atmosphere, and an area for rhinos.

Al Suwaidi added, "The Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE will soon have a tourist attraction and an unparalleled natural destination in the region. We look forward to the Sharjah Safari contributing to preserving biodiversity and wildlife and highlighting the efforts of the emirate.

The Ruler of Sharjah has recently adopted the visual identity of "Sharjah Safari", which contains a mixture of four endangered animals: the elephant, the giraffe, the lion and the rhinoceros, formed in four colours, all inspired by nature with the use of thin lines that appear collectively with plants and animals. It represents the values we stand for - Integration, Balance, Diversity, Institutional Character, and International Spirit.

The Sharjah Safari logo reflects the uniqueness of the project. It employs geometric lines to form an image that can be viewed as a mixture of animals and plants, distinguishing the safari. The design has been inspired by the African environment with its animals and plants, to be a tourism and scientific project for the multiplication of animals on the verge of extinction, and the resettlement of rhinos, giraffes, gazelles and birds.