EPAA seized 1,052 bird callers in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Teams from the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in Sharjah confiscated 1,052 prohibited bird callers last year, and specialised teams seized 379 dangerous and prohibited predatory animals.

The EPAA successfully controlled and monitored 37 cases wherein operations that were carried out without coordinating with the authority led to soil erosion in the wilderness areas. In addition, the EPAA's External Inspection Department recorded 102 violations by companies operating in the wilderness areas.

"The EPAA’s teams carry out various inspections, daily monitoring and periodic follow-ups to ensure that the Executive Council’s decisions – which were issued to prevent environmental deterioration and degradation in wilderness areas, to preserve wildlife, and to prohibit hunting and the use of bird callers and the ownership of dangerous and predatory animals and wild or marine migratory birds – are implemented.

"They also apply Federal Law No. 11 of 2002, which regulates and controls the international trade of endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and Federal Law No. 22 of 2016, which regulates the possession of dangerous animals," said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson.

"The External Inspection Department follows up on company projects in the wilderness areas to determine whether companies are complying with conditions and instructions on survey sites to ensure that perennial trees are not affected, to check the validity of permits and to prevent any negative practices that contribute to the degradation of the environment.

Last year, the External Inspection Department recorded 102 violations by companies operating in the wilderness areas," Al Suwaidi added.

The law includes conditions for hiking and fines that range from AED1,000 to AED50,000 for those who commit nine types of violations.

It prohibits activities that violate the provisions of federal and local legislations regulating the protection of the environment and that harm the environment in the wilderness areas.

It also prohibits the dumping, burying, storing or disposal of hazardous waste by visitors and residents in the wilderness areas, the pollution of these areas, acts that threaten the health and safety of individuals or the community, soil erosion, damaging vegetation, and cutting down perennial and non-perennial trees of national and environmental importance for logging or other purposes.

The EPAA’s agenda and strategy are based on the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and on implementing his directives regarding the environment and its protection, conservation, cleanliness and sustainability and the Executive Council’s decisions related to preventing environmental degradation.