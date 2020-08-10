UrduPoint.com
EPAA To Hold Virtual Ceremony Of 8th Sharjah Sustainability Award

Mon 10th August 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, has completed preparations for organising a virtual ceremony to honour the winners of the 8th edition of Sharjah Sustainability Award, SSA, on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020.

Evaluation of entries have been concluded and arrangements have been made to conduct the ceremony on Zoom at 18:00. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah education Council, members of the jury along with participants are expected to grace the event with their presence.

Speaking about the occasion Al Suwaidi said, "Sharjah Sustainability Award promotes the concept of a sustainable green environment. As part of its activities, EPAA organises environmental programmes in schools and universities that focus on promoting sustainability by conserving the environment’s natural resources and biodiversity. The Authority has been constantly working towards increasing awareness among specific segments of society, enabling them to achieve their objectives by promoting the preservation of the environment and the conservation of biodiversity."

Several new categories have been introduced in the eighth edition of these awards. Some of these include, "Outstanding Environmental Scope Manager," under the "Green Schools" category, the "Sustainable Architectural Design in the built environment "and Photography categories under the "Universities category,".

The award continues to focus on the development of environmental sustainability and the conservation of biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula, to educate and increase awareness among students and other members of society.

Nearly 127 schools from across various emirates’ have participated in the award this year, and 175 students from universities, the highest ever since its inception. This year, there were seven domains for schools to participate with and 13 categories of honour under the "Green Schools," awards. There were six domains for universities to participate with nine exclusive honour categories for them.

The concept for SSA was adopted by the Executive Council and launched in 2012 in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Member Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always emphasised on the importance of sustainable development by protecting the environment and conserving Sharjah’s biodiversity.

The Sharjah Environmental and Natural Reserves Authority seeks to protect the environment, natural reserves, wildlife and their biological diversity by conducting scientific studies and research and implementing measures for pollution control.

