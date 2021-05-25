UrduPoint.com
EPA’s Programme Set To Propel Regional Publishing Industry Forward

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:15 PM

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishing industry forward

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has announced the launch of its Publishers Training Programme to deliver high-quality training at cost-effective rates and help boost the ongoing development of industry professionals and stakeholders.

The new programme will encompass all core industry functions, including writing, editing, publishing, printing, distribution, and marketing, amongst others, and seek to fulfil both existing and emerging needs of publishing professionals in the UAE and across the middle East.

With the programme’s launch, EPA has reached a key milestone in furthering its commitment to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange and to continually grow and strengthen the publishing industry in UAE and the wider region.

The launch of the programme was announced during EPA’s latest board meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing 30th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). Several key topics of vital importance to the industry were addressed at the meeting, which also approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

Sixteen EPA members with 166 titles are benefitting from being represented at ADIBF through the entity’s Manassah platform, which has enabled them to gain visibility at this prestigious international industry event without any cost.

Publishers interested in taking part in the newly launched training programme or requiring further information can visit www.

epa.org.ae. On completing the registration, users will receive updates on the available courses.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Ali Obaid Bin Hatem, President of EPA, said, "By providing the highest level of training and global know-how, we aim to promote industry best practices here in the UAE and build a pioneering generation of publishing professionals in the region who will be empowered to advance EPA’s goal of quality of Arabic language publishing. In the long-term, EPA will expand the programme’s training courses and auxiliary services such as an annual forum and field visits across nations in the Middle East to cement its position as the regional hub for promoting publishing excellence."

By elevating the administrative, technical, marketing, and media skills of the staff of publishing houses, including designers, researchers, and editors, as well as distributors and owners of print establishments, the practical courses offered will be an enriching experience for all publishing industry professionals. All courses will be provided at nominal fees to ensure maximum participation.

EPA’s Board of Directors also discussed the plan to establish a distribution company under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and considered its impact on the reality of the publishing industry in the UAE and the region.

