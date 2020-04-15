UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPPCO Lubricants Supplies Dubai Ambulance With Lubricants Range

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lubricants range

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) ENOC Group’s EPPCO Lubricants will supply Dubai Corporate for Ambulance Services’ fleet with its lubricants range to ensure timely healthcare response for the community.

Khalifa Al Al Darrai, CEO of Dubai Corporate for Ambulance Services, said, "We thank EPPCO Lubricants for their cooperation. This initiative demonstrates the importance of coming together as one unified front and support our nation during these difficult times and how we, as stakeholders and members of the community should collectively fight this pandemic.

"EPPCO Lubricants will supply the entire fleet with 3,000 litres of oil lubricants.

The initiative will add to the ease of Dubai Ambulance, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring that patients are transported to hospitals in a timely manner to receive the medical care they need."

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "The supply of oil lubricants for the Dubai Ambulance fleet is our tribute to the brave professionals at Dubai Ambulance and the Ministry of Health and underlines our commitment to support our community in every way we can EPPCO Lubricants, a joint venture between ENOC and Chevron Al Khaleej, distributes ENOC and Caltex branded lubricants and greases in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Oil

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

51 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.