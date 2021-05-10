Equal distribution of COVID vaccines ‘new test’ for human conscience: Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The whole world without exception has suffered from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed all people to the pain of losing loved ones, relatives, and friends, the Secretary-General of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, said.

He made the remarks while participating in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE concert on Sunday alongside world leaders including US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders, intellectuals, activists, and artists supporting global COVID-19 vaccine equity.

In his speech during the concert, he added that the development by scientists and researchers of COVID-19 vaccines has given hope to the entire world for an imminent end to the COVID-19 tragedy and he added that humanity is now experiencing a new ethical challenge and test to human conscience: unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

He also urged all of humanity to overcome discrimination, racism, materialistic and individualistic tendencies.

Judge Abdelsalam called for collaboration to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among all countries and peoples, as well as the elimination of all obstacles that obstruct vaccine access for poor and remote areas, refugees, and displaced persons who cannot afford the cost of the vaccines.