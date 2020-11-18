Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current peak: IFAHR Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) Faisal Al Rahmani, Chairman of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing, IFAHR, has said that the era of pure-bred horses is witnessing its current peak, thanks to the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the third anniversary of his election as IFAHR chairman, Faisal Al Rahmani said, "We have adopted many programmes that serve Arabian horse federations, authorities, owners and breeders around the world, and we have promoted the UAE’s national project to advance Arabian horses globally, in implementation of the leadership’s vision to support its citizens in managerial positions at international organisations."

"The achievements we are proud of include resuming Arabian horse racing in many countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and Germany, after a long stop. This played a key role in the surge of Arabian horse breeding in these countries and the hosting of high-level races. We also launched the largest Arabian horse database in history, to facilitate the work of owners and breeders," he added.

"The federation is amending laws and regulations to keep pace with the rapid changes in Arabian horse racing, as well as to offer more safeguards for the safety of horses.

We also offer various solutions to turn challenges into success stories," he noted.

Al Rahmani also pointed out that several factors contributed to his successful experience with the IFAHR, most notably the support of Sheikh Mansour, as well as the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, to hold the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship on an annual basis, and the role of the President Cup for Pure-bred Arabian Horses.

"Horse racing is popular around the world and has promoted the UAE more than any other sport, in light of the leadership’s keenness to support leading races and the achievements of Emirati owned horses in racetracks around the globe, which have enhanced the country’s global stature in this area. The Dubai World Cup is a good example of this and is attended by 75,000 people, with record numbers of people watching it on tv. Another example is the President Cup for Pure-bred Arabian Horses," he affirmed.

On the resumption of races, Al Rahmani noted that it is up to the protocols of racing organisations, which differs from one country to another, adding that races are expected to resume soon with various attendance limits.