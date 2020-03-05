UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERA To Hold Races Without Spectators

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

ERA to hold races without spectators

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 5th March, 2020 (WAM) - In accordance with public safety and preventive measures taken across the UAE with regard to the novel coronavirus, the Emirates Racing Authority will hold races at the Al Ain Racecourse on 5th March, the Jebel Ali Racecourse on 6th March, the Meydan Racecourse on 7th March, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on 8th March, without any spectators.

All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and the results will be recorded officially.

Racing connections, sponsors and media personnel will be allowed to attend the races.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi March 2020 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

47 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Reveal Stand on OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

5 minutes ago

Hajj application submission date extended

5 minutes ago

NATO HQ in Brussels confirms first coronavirus cas ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan keen to enhance mutual cooperation with E ..

5 minutes ago

EU Brexit chief warns of 'serious divergences' wit ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.