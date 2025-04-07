ERA Urges EU-US To Ease Trade Tensions To Protect Aviation, Regional Communities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is calling on EU and US leaders to de-escalate trade tensions threatening the aviation industry.
In a statement today, ERA warns that new tariffs on aircraft and parts would disrupt the highly integrated transatlantic aviation market, increase costs, slow fleet modernisation, and harm regional connectivity.
The association stresses that aviation is vital for economic growth and local access to services in both Europe and the US, especially in vulnerable regional areas.
ERA’s Director-General Montserrat Barriga urges policymakers to avoid trade barriers and maintain a stable, open aviation sector to support communities and long-term global cooperation.
