Open Menu

ERA Urges EU-US To Ease Trade Tensions To Protect Aviation, Regional Communities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:15 PM

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is calling on EU and US leaders to de-escalate trade tensions threatening the aviation industry.

In a statement today, ERA warns that new tariffs on aircraft and parts would disrupt the highly integrated transatlantic aviation market, increase costs, slow fleet modernisation, and harm regional connectivity.

The association stresses that aviation is vital for economic growth and local access to services in both Europe and the US, especially in vulnerable regional areas.

ERA’s Director-General Montserrat Barriga urges policymakers to avoid trade barriers and maintain a stable, open aviation sector to support communities and long-term global cooperation.

Related Topics

Europe Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

14 seconds ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

23 seconds ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

15 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

5 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

5 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis ..

DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center

5 minutes ago
PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan ..

PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

5 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

5 minutes ago
 Shahrah-e-Bhutto project: Murad approves Korangi C ..

Shahrah-e-Bhutto project: Murad approves Korangi Causeway design, 4 km elevated ..

2 minutes ago
 Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memoria ..

Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memorial Tournament

2 minutes ago
 Maritime, energy sectors’ reforms to boost trade ..

Maritime, energy sectors’ reforms to boost trade, unlock Pakistan’s potentia ..

2 minutes ago
 FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperatio ..

FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East