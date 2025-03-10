Erada Centre Becomes First In UAE, Gulf To Receive Arab Board Accreditation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai announced that it has been accredited by the Arab board of Health Specialisations as a leading training centre for the Psychiatry Fellowship – Addiction Treatment.
This makes Erada the first centre in the UAE and the wider Gulf region to receive this recognition in the field of addiction treatment, reaffirming its commitment to training and qualifying medical professionals to the highest international standards.
Abdul Razzaq Ameri, CEO of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, said that the accreditation marks a significant milestone in the centre’s efforts to provide specialised training programmes in addiction medicine, further strengthening its position as a leading institution in preparing doctors and specialists to the highest international standards.
“Over the years, we have consistently enhanced our curricula and training programmes to provide an advanced educational environment. Our curricula, training facilities, and scientific research mechanisms underwent a rigorous evaluation in line with Arab Board standards, culminating in this significant achievement,” he said.
Ameri highlighted the centre’s commitment to fostering scientific research and encouraging doctors and trainees to publish specialised studies, contributing to the advancement of addiction treatment regionally and internationally.
He added that the centre continues to strengthen its academic partnerships with leading institutions, including the University of Colorado in the United States, alongside its ongoing collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai. These efforts aim to enhance training programmes and introduce new therapeutic specialisations, particularly in adolescent rehabilitation.
The Arab Board delegation, comprising members from several Arab countries, praised the advanced level of training programmes offered by the centre, which align with global standards. They also commended the centre’s modern facilities and advanced capabilities that provide an ideal training environment for doctors.
Ameri concluded by reaffirming Erada Centre’s ongoing commitment to expansion and development, with a focus on training national and regional medical professionals and advancing comprehensive programmes that equip specialised doctors in addiction treatment. He emphasised that these efforts aim to achieve the highest therapeutic outcomes in line with global best practices.
Recent Stories
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
More Stories From Middle East
-
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation6 minutes ago
-
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka6 minutes ago
-
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation21 minutes ago
-
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nominations21 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum51 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University1 hour ago
-
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais1 hour ago
-
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through its smart app1 hour ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’2 hours ago
-
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish International Day for Peaceful ..2 hours ago
-
EU countries seek use of defence funds for critical medicines2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament3 hours ago