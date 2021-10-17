ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, Iraq, commended the UAE's major role in providing humanitarian aid to Iraq's Kurdistan Region through its various humanitarian organisations, most notably the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

During his speech as part of a ceremony held to distribute ERC-provided aid to school students in Erbil, the Governor lauded the UAE's contributions to developing Kurdistan's education system, highlighting the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, including the 'Smart School' initiative, which has been rolled out in the Kurdistan Region.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, congratulated the students on the beginning of the new school year and thanked the teaching staff for their vital role in supporting education, especially during the COVID-19 era.