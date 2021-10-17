UrduPoint.com

Erbil Governor Lauds UAE's Efforts To Support Education In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurdistan Region

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, Iraq, commended the UAE's major role in providing humanitarian aid to Iraq's Kurdistan Region through its various humanitarian organisations, most notably the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

During his speech as part of a ceremony held to distribute ERC-provided aid to school students in Erbil, the Governor lauded the UAE's contributions to developing Kurdistan's education system, highlighting the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, including the 'Smart School' initiative, which has been rolled out in the Kurdistan Region.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, congratulated the students on the beginning of the new school year and thanked the teaching staff for their vital role in supporting education, especially during the COVID-19 era.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Education Iraq UAE Dubai Rashid

Recent Stories

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

50 minutes ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.