ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent Authority Centre in Abu Dhabi has implemented a number of humanitarian aid programmes in January and February of this year, at a value of AED3,836,376, benefiting 1178 individuals in a number of humanitarian fields.

Students support programme topped the aid schedule with a value of AED1,595,000 benefiting 207 students. In the medical field, the Centre assisted 65 cases with a value of AED856,547, and 47 people benefited from humanitarian aid with a value of AED567,720.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Centre in Abu Dhabi said, "Our team continues to implement our operational plans to benefit many groups in the humanitarian, medical, and educational fields, and we have been keen during the implementation of our projects and programmes to include the largest possible segment in a way that guarantees the greatest benefit, and we will continue going forward to achieve more, to execute the charitable and humanitarian role of our pioneering Country".

Within the framework of labour assistance, the ERC Centre in Abu Dhabi provided aid worth AED532,895, to benefit 856 workers. The assistance also included support for rehabilitation programmes for the people of determination, with a value of AED150,000, and prisoner care programs, with a value of about AED134,000.

The Emirates Red Crescent Centre in Abu Dhabi implemented 12 awareness programmes in the field of community health and safety, including addiction prevention, positive lifestyles, and psychological and social support programme (TARHAM), in addition to a course in First Aid presented to 684 individuals, students and workers, and some governmental and private entities.