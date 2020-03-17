UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre's Programmes Benefit 1,178 Individuals With AED3.8 Million In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre's programmes benefit 1,178 individuals with AED3.8 million in two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent Authority Centre in Abu Dhabi has implemented a number of humanitarian aid programmes in January and February of this year, at a value of AED3,836,376, benefiting 1178 individuals in a number of humanitarian fields.

Students support programme topped the aid schedule with a value of AED1,595,000 benefiting 207 students. In the medical field, the Centre assisted 65 cases with a value of AED856,547, and 47 people benefited from humanitarian aid with a value of AED567,720.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Centre in Abu Dhabi said, "Our team continues to implement our operational plans to benefit many groups in the humanitarian, medical, and educational fields, and we have been keen during the implementation of our projects and programmes to include the largest possible segment in a way that guarantees the greatest benefit, and we will continue going forward to achieve more, to execute the charitable and humanitarian role of our pioneering Country".

Within the framework of labour assistance, the ERC Centre in Abu Dhabi provided aid worth AED532,895, to benefit 856 workers. The assistance also included support for rehabilitation programmes for the people of determination, with a value of AED150,000, and prisoner care programs, with a value of about AED134,000.

The Emirates Red Crescent Centre in Abu Dhabi implemented 12 awareness programmes in the field of community health and safety, including addiction prevention, positive lifestyles, and psychological and social support programme (TARHAM), in addition to a course in First Aid presented to 684 individuals, students and workers, and some governmental and private entities.

Related Topics

Prisoner Abu Dhabi January February From Labour

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

2 hours ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.