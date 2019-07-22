UrduPoint.com
ERC Al Ain Branch Participates In Initiative To Collect Toys For Yemeni Children

Mon 22nd July 2019

ERC Al Ain branch participates in initiative to collect toys for Yemeni children

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Al Ain branch of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in cooperation with the Ministry of education, adopted a humanitarian initiative launched by the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood two weeks ago, which aims to collect toys donated by Emirati children to gift to Yemeni children.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council, said that the initiative is being implemented upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and is witnessing the support of many Emirati children and community organisations.

She added that toy collection boxes have been placed in front of commercial centres and malls around the country, while noting that the ERC branch in Al Ain is cooperating with the council in this initiative.

She also explained that a box was placed in front of the Jimmy Mall in Al Ain City, so local children could buy toys to donate to Yemeni children through the initiative, which will end next Thursday. The initiative is taking place in cooperation with the ERC and aims to collect seven tonnes of toys in Al Ain City, she further added.

As part of the initiative, a delegation of Emirati children will travel to Yemen to distribute the toys to Yemeni children, in an expression of love and appreciation.

