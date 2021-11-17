ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Al Masaood Group signed a humanitarian and social cooperation agreement.

The agreement's provisions define a cooperation and coordination framework between the two sides, which will help reinforce the UAE Social Responsibility Strategy and serve humanitarian issues and the ERC’s local and international initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, and Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood, Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors of the Group.

The agreement stipulates the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides, which will achieve a milestone in the implementation of the ERC’s strategy and promote its humanitarian missions on a larger scale.

The agreement will also support humanitarian and social operations aimed at assisting beneficiaries, in line with the procedures and responsibilities of both parties and promote cooperation in spreading charitable values and raising public awareness.