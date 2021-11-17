UrduPoint.com

ERC, Al Masaood Group Sign Humanitarian, Social Cooperation Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Al Masaood Group signed a humanitarian and social cooperation agreement.

The agreement's provisions define a cooperation and coordination framework between the two sides, which will help reinforce the UAE Social Responsibility Strategy and serve humanitarian issues and the ERC’s local and international initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, and Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood, Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors of the Group.

The agreement stipulates the strengthening of cooperation between the two sides, which will achieve a milestone in the implementation of the ERC’s strategy and promote its humanitarian missions on a larger scale.

The agreement will also support humanitarian and social operations aimed at assisting beneficiaries, in line with the procedures and responsibilities of both parties and promote cooperation in spreading charitable values and raising public awareness.

Related Topics

UAE Agreement

Recent Stories

Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the ..

Deals worth AED 22 billion have been signed by the Armed Forces during four days ..

16 minutes ago
 Light rain likely at isolated places in KP, Kashmi ..

Light rain likely at isolated places in KP, Kashmir, GB

24 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Vulnerable Consumers Need Energy Bill ..

Merkel Says Vulnerable Consumers Need Energy Bill Help Amid Rising Prices

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Chief Minister discuss administra ..

Prime Minister , Chief Minister discuss administrative reforms in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Parliament passes 33 bills, legislates for use of ..

Parliament passes 33 bills, legislates for use of EVMs

24 minutes ago
 Malakand administration arrests 35 narcotics' sell ..

Malakand administration arrests 35 narcotics' sellers

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.