ERC Becomes Patron To Families Of COVID-19 Deceased From All Nationalities As Part Of 'You Are Among Your Families' Initiative

Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

ERC becomes patron to families of COVID-19 deceased from all nationalities as part of 'You are among your Families' initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has announced that it would be a patron and provide care to the families of COVID-19 deceased from all nationalities.

The gesture which is part of the country's initiative "You are among your Families'' includes several vital steps and enhances the philanthropic organisation's programmes in the social services field.

In this regard, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, emphasised that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC is following the organisation's initiatives related to bringing COVID-19 under control nationwide and always instructs the importance to enhance the preventive and precautionary efforts against the pandemic.

He said that the initiative mirrors the ERC's keenness to express solace to families that have lost one of its members due to COVID-19 and alleviate its humanitarian repercussions and negative impacts on their lives.

He also indicated that the ERC will provide everything that these families need and contribute to enhancing their ability to overcome the ordeal of losing a loved one.

Al Falahi noted that the organisation has begun implementing the procedures, in cooperation with the competent authorities nationwide, by identifying the victims and deceased numbers, communicate with their families, study their social conditions, and identify their needs in the living, health and educational fields.

He also indicated that the authority will spare no effort to achieve its humanitarian objectives in this regard.

