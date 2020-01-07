UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Begins Winter Aid Campaign For Refugees In Jordan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

ERC begins winter aid campaign for refugees in Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC has begun implementing its winter aid campaign worth AED15 million.

One million people from Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon and Greece who are mostly Syrian refugees will benefit from the campaign.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke on the phone with an ERC delegation in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and was briefed about the process of distributing winter aid to refugees in Jordan.

He instructed the delegation to provide all forms of support to refugees, especially children, women and the elderly, that will help ease the effects of cold weather both inside and outside refugee camps.

Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the campaign is a new addition to the UAE’s international humanitarian efforts, due to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan.

"Sheikh Hamdan is following up the ERC’s relief plans for supporting those affected by the current climatic conditions in the five countries hosting Syrian refugees," he added, stressing that Sheikh Hamdan’s conversation with the ERC delegation in Jordan reflects his concern for refugees and his keenness to improve their conditions, stand by them and protect them from the effects of winter and unstable climate.

Al Falahi further added that the UAE's initiatives have strengthened the international efforts to ease the suffering of those affected by natural disasters and crises and preserved their human dignity.

He then highlighted the interest of the country’s leadership in the humanitarian conditions of refugees and its keenness to directly improve their lives, especially those of women, children and vulnerable groups.

The ERC’s campaign aims to increase the number of recipients of winter aid in Jordan distributed to Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood and other camps and shelters. It also aims to assist refugees outside the camps living the Jordanian governorates and cities. Some 135,000 people will benefit from the campaign.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Syria Egypt Iraq UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Amman Lebanon Greece Women All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UMEX and SimTEX 2020 special conference will take ..

18 minutes ago

Lebanese Justice Minister Says Did Not Receive Arr ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump to Di ..

16 minutes ago

2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

16 minutes ago

MPA stresses for provision of clean drinking water ..

16 minutes ago

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.