ERC begins winter aid campaign for refugees in Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC has begun implementing its winter aid campaign worth AED15 million.

One million people from Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon and Greece who are mostly Syrian refugees will benefit from the campaign.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke on the phone with an ERC delegation in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and was briefed about the process of distributing winter aid to refugees in Jordan.

He instructed the delegation to provide all forms of support to refugees, especially children, women and the elderly, that will help ease the effects of cold weather both inside and outside refugee camps.

Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the campaign is a new addition to the UAE’s international humanitarian efforts, due to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan.

"Sheikh Hamdan is following up the ERC’s relief plans for supporting those affected by the current climatic conditions in the five countries hosting Syrian refugees," he added, stressing that Sheikh Hamdan’s conversation with the ERC delegation in Jordan reflects his concern for refugees and his keenness to improve their conditions, stand by them and protect them from the effects of winter and unstable climate.

Al Falahi further added that the UAE's initiatives have strengthened the international efforts to ease the suffering of those affected by natural disasters and crises and preserved their human dignity.

He then highlighted the interest of the country’s leadership in the humanitarian conditions of refugees and its keenness to directly improve their lives, especially those of women, children and vulnerable groups.

The ERC’s campaign aims to increase the number of recipients of winter aid in Jordan distributed to Syrian refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood and other camps and shelters. It also aims to assist refugees outside the camps living the Jordanian governorates and cities. Some 135,000 people will benefit from the campaign.