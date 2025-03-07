Open Menu

ERC Brings Community Together With Largest Iftar Ever In Mukalla

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 04:15 PM

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised the longest Iftar table in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen.

The event brought together 4,000 people of diverse age groups, doubling last year's attendance of 2,000.

This initiative is part of a series of charitable activities organised by the ERC to promote humanitarian values and social cohesion.

Participants expressed their gratitude, highlighting its role in bringing people together and reinforcing the spirit of solidarity.

Related Topics

Yemen Event

Recent Stories

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

23 seconds ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

31 seconds ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

1 hour ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

2 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East