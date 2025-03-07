ERC Brings Community Together With Largest Iftar Ever In Mukalla
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 04:15 PM
MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised the longest Iftar table in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen.
The event brought together 4,000 people of diverse age groups, doubling last year's attendance of 2,000.
This initiative is part of a series of charitable activities organised by the ERC to promote humanitarian values and social cohesion.
Participants expressed their gratitude, highlighting its role in bringing people together and reinforcing the spirit of solidarity.
