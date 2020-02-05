UrduPoint.com
ERC Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid To Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has continued providing humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The aid includes the distribution of various relief materials that benefitted 45,000 refugees in camps in Cox’s Bazar, comprising food parcels, shelter and heating materials, as well as clothes, cleaning materials, food supplements for children, educational materials and school supplies.

A delegation of ERC volunteers recently arrived in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, to lead the ERC’s relief operations and supervise the aid distribution process.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the relief operations are part of keenness of the UAE and its leadership to support refugees who fled Myanmar, noting that the UAE always supports refugees around the world.

He added that Bangladesh, which has received hundreds of thousands of refugees, is carrying a significant burden by hosting many displaced people, especially women and children.

Therefore, the ERC aims to support these vulnerable people and reinforce Bangladesh’s efforts to offer them better lives.

The UAE is among the first countries to respond to the Rohingya refugee crisis and has launched several projects that benefitted women and children, including a related nutrition project, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, he further added.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia also support the Malaysian field hospital for refugees in Bangladesh, and many high-level Emirati delegations have visited the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, which is the largest Rohingya refugee camp in the world, he explained, noting that the country has implemented several projects through its humanitarian and charitable foundations, in cooperation with UN organisations that support refugees.

The UAE launched a campaign, titled, "The UAE for Rohingya Women and Children," which aims to improve their humanitarian conditions. The campaign has supported the related Emirati efforts, providing for the basic needs of over 1.2 million refugees, including 720,000 children, 240,000 women and 48,000 elderly people.

