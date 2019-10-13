ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The UAE has launched a relief campaign for internally displaced people camps in Aden governorate as part of its emergency response campaign in the liberated Yemeni governorates.

Around 1,400 displaced people across 14 different districts in Aden received the food aid, as part of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, efforts to improve living conditions in Yemen.

During the last week, the ERC dispatched food aid convoys to some 3,000 families in the Hodeidah governorate.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.