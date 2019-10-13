UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Continues Aid Efforts In Aden, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The UAE has launched a relief campaign for internally displaced people camps in Aden governorate as part of its emergency response campaign in the liberated Yemeni governorates.

Around 1,400 displaced people across 14 different districts in Aden received the food aid, as part of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, efforts to improve living conditions in Yemen.

During the last week, the ERC dispatched food aid convoys to some 3,000 families in the Hodeidah governorate.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Aden

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

11 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.