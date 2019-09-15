ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

TARIM, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The UAE has distributed relief assistance to people in Tarim, in Yemen's Hadramaut Governorate, as part of its continued efforts to support the country's humanitarian and developmental needs.

As part of its food security programme, the Emirates Red Crescent distributed 650 food baskets, weighing more than 50 tonnes, to 3,250 needy families.

So far this year, the UAE distributed 27,394 food baskets weighing over 2,000 tonnes to 136,970 underprivileged people in Hadramaut.